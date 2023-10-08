Lucky Ohioan wins with $1 million Powerball ticket

Ohio Lottery officials say that a $1 million ticket was sold at the Curtice Carryout in Curtice, Ohio, located just outside of Toledo.

CURTICE, Ohio — While nobody won last night's $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot, one lucky Ohioan is walking away as a millionaire.

Ohio Lottery officials said that a $1 million ticket was sold at the Curtice Carryout in Curtice, Ohio, located just outside of Toledo.

There were also still plenty of people who won smaller prize amounts throughout Ohio.

Here's a list of other prizes won throughout Ohio:

$1,000,000 prize: 1 winner

$150,000 prize: 2 winners

$50,000 prize: 4 winners

$300 prize: 95 winners

$100 prize: 267 winners

$21 prize: 3,044 winners

$12 prize: 37,418 winners

$7 prize: 8,743 winners

$4 prize: 108,295 winners

Nine others around the country won $1 million in last night's drawing, including one in California, one in Kansas, one in Louisiana, two tickets in Massachusetts, one in Michigan, two in Texas and one in Wisconsin.

The lucky numbers from the Saturday night drawing were 47, 54, 57, 60, 65 with Powerball 19. The Power Play option was 3x.

The jackpot for Monday's drawing will be an estimated $1.55 billion, which remains the third-largest prize in the Powerball's history. That prize has a cash option worth $679.8 million.

It's also the first time in the game's history that back-to-back cycles have generated billion-dollar prizes, according to Powerball.