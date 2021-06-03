$1 million bond set for Columbus woman charged with murder of 4-year-old boy

Court documents revealed Bryson Brown suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries that caused his death.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A $1 million bond was set Thursday for a woman charged with murder in the death of a 4-year-old boy.

On May 26, Columbus police and medics were called to a home on Geers Avenue after Bryson Brown was found unresponsive. The boy was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to court documents, a witness claims Michelle Hilyard said she struck Brown multiple times with a board, knocking him down the stairs.

Hilyard then picked up the child, who was barely breathing, and put him in bed.

The child's father later found Brown and called 911.

Police said Hilyard was the girlfriend of the child's father.