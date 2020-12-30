Man in critical condition following Reynoldsburg shooting

Police told 10TV the victim knocked on a neighbor's door, saying he had been shot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police said a man is in critical condition after he was shot in the chest in Reynoldsburg early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called just after 2 a.m. to the scene on Gemstar Road.

Authorities told 10TV the man managed to knock on someone's door saying he had been shot, before emergency crews showed up.

The man was then rushed to Mount Carmel East Hospital for treatment.

Right now, police haven't released any details about a possible suspect.