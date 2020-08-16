Man dead after stabbing on Cleveland Avenue

Police say a man is in custody and is being questioned.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a man is dead and another man is in custody after a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning in the Linden area.

Homicide Investigation



Detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in the 2500 block of Cleveland Ave. Anyone with information is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-645-TIPS. — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) August 16, 2020

On Sunday, around 12:10 a.m., officers went to the 2500 block of Cleveland Avenue on a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Unisa Kargbo suffering from a stab wound.

Police say Kargbo and a suspect got into an argument. At some point during the argument, the suspect stabbed Kargbo.

Kargbo was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:46 a.m.

According to police, a 20-year-old man, whose name has not been released, is in custody and is being questioned.