Man dead after stabbing on Cleveland Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a man is dead and another man is in custody after a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning in the Linden area.
On Sunday, around 12:10 a.m., officers went to the 2500 block of Cleveland Avenue on a reported stabbing.
When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Unisa Kargbo suffering from a stab wound.
Police say Kargbo and a suspect got into an argument. At some point during the argument, the suspect stabbed Kargbo.
Kargbo was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:46 a.m.
According to police, a 20-year-old man, whose name has not been released, is in custody and is being questioned.
Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-645-TIPS (8477).