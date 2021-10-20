1 killed in Ross County 3-vehicle crash involving semi-truck

Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on U.S. 23 at Deboard Road around 3:35 p.m.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash involving three vehicles, including a semi-truck in Ross County on Wednesday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on U.S. 23 at Deboard Road, just south of Chillicothe around 3:35 p.m.

A Kia and the semi-truck were traveling north on U.S. 23. When the truck attempted to make a lane change, it hit the rear of the Kia and sent it into the southbound lanes.

The Kia was then hit by a Ford Escape, which was traveling in the southbound lanes, on its passenger side.

The passenger in the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene, OSHP says. The driver was airlifted to Grant Medical Center in serious condition.

The driver of the Ford was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. OSHP did not provide their condition.

The driver of the semi did not suffer any injuries.