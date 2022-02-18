1 killed in north Columbus shooting inside Roosters restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was fatally shot inside a north Columbus Roosters restaurant Friday night.
Police said the shooting happened inside the restaurant located at 2454 East Dublin Granville Road near Cleveland Avenue around 10:15 p.m.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:25 p.m.
Police are still looking for a suspect.
In an emailed statement to 10TV early Saturday morning, a spokesperson for Roosters wrote, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic event that occurred at our 161 location late Friday evening. We are currently letting the authorities perform their duties. Our hearts go out to the family of the victim, our guests, and our staff. This location will be closed through Monday February 21st. Please respect the privacy of our staff during this difficult time. We truly appreciate your understanding."