1 killed in north Columbus shooting inside Roosters restaurant

In an emailed statement to 10TV early Saturday morning, a spokesperson for Roosters wrote, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic event that occurred at our 161 location late Friday evening. We are currently letting the authorities perform their duties. Our hearts go out to the family of the victim, our guests, and our staff. This location will be closed through Monday February 21st. Please respect the privacy of our staff during this difficult time. We truly appreciate your understanding."