1 killed in north Columbus multi-vehicle crash; others injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and at least one other person was injured in a multiple-vehicle crash in the north Columbus area Wednesday night.
According to Columbus police, they were called to the area of Sawmill Road and Summit View Road around 8:50 p.m.
One person was pronounced dead at 9:06 p.m. and another person was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition.
The area around the intersection is currently shut down as police investigate.
There is no word on what may have caused the crash.