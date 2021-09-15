1 killed in north Columbus multi-vehicle crash; others injured

Police were called to the area of Sawmill Road and Summit View Road around 8:50 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and at least one other person was injured in a multiple-vehicle crash in the north Columbus area Wednesday night.

One person was pronounced dead at 9:06 p.m. and another person was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

The area around the intersection is currently shut down as police investigate.