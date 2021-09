Licking County dispatchers say the crash, which involved a FedEx vehicle and another vehicle, happened around 4:10 p.m.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — One person was killed in a crash at the intersection of US-62 and Smoketown Road, just west of Utica on Friday.

Licking County dispatchers say the crash, which involved a FedEx vehicle and another vehicle, happened around 4:10 p.m.

It is not known if the death involves the person in the FedEx vehicle or the other vehicle.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene to possibly take someone else who was injured.