COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in the Hilltop area Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers were called around 6:47 a.m. to the 700 block of Doulton Court in west Columbus at the Wedgewood Apartments near Eakin Elementary School.

Dispatchers told 10TV the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:05 a.m.

Police told 10TV at the scene that neighbors heard gunshots but did not witness the actual shooting.