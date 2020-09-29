Pickup truck driver killed in southern Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A person was killed in a crash in southern Franklin County on Tuesday.
The sheriff's office said the crash happened on London Groverport Road just east of Parsons Avenue.
A semi-tractor trailer headed west on London Groveport Road when it came open slow traffic. The sheriff's office said the driver tried to stop but went left of center and hit a pick-up truck head-on.
The pickup truck spun several times and hit an SUV and a dump truck.
The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Grant Hospital and was later pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said. The driver has not been identified.
No one else was hurt. The crash is still under investigation.