Pickup truck driver killed in southern Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A person was killed in a crash in southern Franklin County on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said the crash happened on London Groverport Road just east of Parsons Avenue.

A semi-tractor trailer headed west on London Groveport Road when it came open slow traffic. The sheriff's office said the driver tried to stop but went left of center and hit a pick-up truck head-on.

The pickup truck spun several times and hit an SUV and a dump truck.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Grant Hospital and was later pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said. The driver has not been identified.