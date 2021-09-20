29-year-old woman dies following shooting in southeast Columbus

Columbus police responded to the 2500 block of South Hamilton Road, behind Tim Horton’s, shortly after 11:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 29-year-old woman has died following a shooting in the Eastland area of southeast Columbus late Sunday night.

Dasia Berry, who had been shot, was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

While still at the scene, officers were directed to a nearby apartment complex where the shots had reportedly been fired. Officers found a 39-year-old man, who had also been shot, in the 4500 block of Lakeshore St. South. The man was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in stable condition.

According to police, both Berry and the man were on Lakeshore St. South when an unidentified male shot at them. Police said Berry was then driven to the area near Tim Horton’s, where officers later found her.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.