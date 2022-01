Police said the shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. Saturday on Wyton Court.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting Saturday night on the city's southeast side, according to Columbus police.

Police said the shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. Saturday on Wyton Court, just southwest of Courtright Road and East Deshler Avenue.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Police said the person died just after 10 p.m.