COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in southeast Columbus near Canal Winchester Wednesday morning.

The shooting call came in around 4:28 a.m. to the 5400 block of Piper Bend Drive, according to police.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:42 a.m.