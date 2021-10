Officers were called out initially for someone down in a ditch around 8:10 a.m. in the 4600 block of Refugee Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in southeast Columbus Tuesday morning.

Columbus police were called to respond to a person lying down in a ditch around 8:10 a.m. in the 4600 block of Refugee Road.

Authorities pronounced the person dead at the scene at 8:18 a.m.

The scene is next to an apartment complex.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.