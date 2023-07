The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 1200 block of East 25th Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was shot and killed in the South Linden neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of East 25th Avenue just before 2 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

Police say a victim was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. That person was pronounced dead at 2:05 a.m.

No arrests have been made.