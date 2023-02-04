Police: 1 killed in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a shooting in south Columbus Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3900 block of Great Southern Boulevard around 4:20 a.m.
At the scene, police located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim was taken to Grant Medical Center where they were pronounced dead at 5:07 a.m.
Columbus police said no arrests have been made.
Stay with 10TV for updates on this developing story.