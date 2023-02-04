x
Police: 1 killed in south Columbus shooting

The shooting happened around 4:20 a.m. in the 3900 block of Great Southern Boulevard.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a shooting in south Columbus Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3900 block of Great Southern Boulevard around 4:20 a.m.

At the scene, police located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim was taken to Grant Medical Center where they were pronounced dead at 5:07 a.m.

Columbus police said no arrests have been made.

