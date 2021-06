Officers were called just before 3 a.m. to the 900 block of Atcheson Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is dead after a shooting that happened Wednesday morning near the King-Lincoln District of Columbus, according to police.

Authorities said a house nearby on Sawyer Boulevard got shot up and nobody was injured. Police are working to determine if these scenes are related.