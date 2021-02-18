1 killed in shooting near East Livingston Avenue

It happened just before 1:10 a.m. in the 1900 block of Fountainview Court near East Livingston Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in east Columbus Thursday morning.

It happened just before 1:10 a.m. in the 1900 block of Fountainview Court near East Livingston Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located the victim. Medics took the victim to Mount Carmel East in critical condition where they later died at 3:11 a.m.

Authorities told 10TV, two individuals were located as persons of interest.

No other information was immediately available.