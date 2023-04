Police said the shooting happened at the Driving Park Community Center on Rhoades Avenue at 6:51 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was found fatally shot at a community center in the Driving Park neighborhood on Wednesday, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police said officers were called to the parking lot of the Driving Park Community Center on Rhoades Avenue around 6:50 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at 6:58 p.m.

Police later said the shooting was self-inflicted.