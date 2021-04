It happened just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Ferris Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person was found dead in a vehicle following a rollover crash in northeast Columbus Wednesday morning, according to police.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a car that rolled and a person dead inside.

Investigators told 10TV they believe the driver was going at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.