There are no other reported injuries.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a shooting Sunday morning in northeast Columbus, according to police.

Police were called to the 2000 block of Berrell Avenue just off Mock Road on a report of a shooting at 7:27 a.m.

When officers arrived, one person was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene at 7:35 a.m.

The name of the victim has not been released.