Police: 1 killed in north Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in north Columbus Saturday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, a Saturn Vue was headed westbound on Schrock Road at 10:23 a.m. when the driver traveled left of center, striking a Honda Civic.

The driver of the Saturn was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where he later died.

The other driver was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in what police describe as "stable" condition.