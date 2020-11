Police said a car hit the median on I-270 northbound, just south of East Main Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a crash on I-270 on the east side of Columbus Tuesday evening.

Police said a car hit the median on I-270 northbound, just south of East Main Street around 5:45 p.m.

The person was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police said the express lanes were open but the local lanes are closed as of around 7:30 p.m.