COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was killed after being hit by a car in north Columbus early Wednesday morning.

Columbus police said the victim was walking in the area of Morse Road and Northtowne Boulevard when she was hit by a car just after 2:40 a.m.

Police said they are looking for the person driving the car, who fled the scene.

Eastbound Morse Rd. is closed in that area starting at Northtowne Blvd.