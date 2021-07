Police said someone called 911 after seeing a male on the ground in the 1500 block of Alum Creek Drive, north of Frebis Avenue, and a car leaving th

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning, according to Columbus police.

Police said someone called 911 around 3:20 a.m. after seeing a male on the ground in the 1500 block of Alum Creek Drive, north of Frebis Avenue, and a car leaving the area.

Medics arrived and pronounced the male dead at the scene.

Police did not have a vehicle description to release.