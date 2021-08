A pedestrian was struck just after 10:10 p.m. at the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and Barnett Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person was killed in a hit-skip crash Sunday night in east Columbus.

The pedestrian was struck just after 10:10 p.m. at the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and Barnett Road, according to Columbus police.

Officers said the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition where they later died at 11 p.m.