COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a head-on crash in the South Linden area of Columbus Wednesday evening.

Columbus police said the drivers of an SUV and a car crashed on Cleveland Avenue near Bonham Avenue just after 7:40 p.m.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

The other driver was taken to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.