Man killed in Franklinton shooting

Columbus police have not released any information about a suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a man was killed in a shooting Friday night in the Franklinton area.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Sullivant Avenue near and Hawkes Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on a reported shooting.

Police say a man was found shot in an alley.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:56 p.m.

Police have identified the victim as 21-year-old Cameron Barrett.

According to police, it's believed Barrett and at least one suspect engaged in a gun battle and Barrett was struck.

Officials are trying to locate persons of interest believed to be involved.

This is the 163rd homicide of 2021 in Columbus.