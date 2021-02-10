Man killed in Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a man was killed in a shooting Friday night in the Franklinton area.
Officers responded to the 900 block of Sullivant Avenue near and Hawkes Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on a reported shooting.
Police say a man was found shot in an alley.
He was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:56 p.m.
Police have identified the victim as 21-year-old Cameron Barrett.
According to police, it's believed Barrett and at least one suspect engaged in a gun battle and Barrett was struck.
Officials are trying to locate persons of interest believed to be involved.
This is the 163rd homicide of 2021 in Columbus.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).