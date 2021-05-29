Police: Man killed in east Columbus shooting

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Allendale Drive near East Livingston Avenue around 11:40 p.m. where they found a man shot inside an apartment.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police said a man was killed in a shooting in east Columbus Friday night.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Allendale Drive near East Livingston Avenue around 11:40 p.m. where they found the victim shot inside an apartment.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, but police have not released his name.

Columbus police said investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting.