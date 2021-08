Police were called to the 400 block of South Hampton Road around 10:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

One person is dead following a shooting in the east Columbus area Sunday night.

The person was taken to Grant Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead at 10:43 p.m.

There is currently no suspect information.