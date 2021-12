Officers responded and a victim was pronounced dead at 8:20 a.m. Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a reported shooting in east Columbus.

According to Columbus police, a caller reported hearing what they thought were gunshots at around 11 p.m. or 12 a.m. near the 3200 block of Mayfair Place.

Police have not released the person’s identity or any information on a possible suspect.