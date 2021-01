Police said he drove off the side of the road and hit a utility pole.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a crash in east Columbus Wednesday night.

Columbus police were called to the crash scene on East Livingston Avenue near Barnett Road at 10:10 p.m.

A male, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

