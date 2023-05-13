1 killed in Delaware County crash

Troopers said the crash happened on U.S. 23 near Olentangy Meadows Drive around 12:30 a.m.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Delaware County early Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., troopers say a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling southbound on U.S. 23 near Olentangy Meadows Drive in Orange Township. The vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia that was traveling northbound on U.S. 23.

OSHP said the driver of the Equinox was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the freightliner was left unharmed.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Delaware County Sheriff's Office and the Orange Township Fire Department.