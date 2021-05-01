1 killed in crash on State Route 104 near Alum Creek Drive

Eastbound lanes of State Route 104 are closed as police investigate.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in the south Columbus area Saturday evening.

Columbus police say they were called to State Route 104 near Alum Creek Drive on a report of an accident around 7:30 p.m.

Police say only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center where they later died.

There are no other reported injuries.

