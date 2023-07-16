1 killed in motorcycle crash near Polaris

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Polaris Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Gemini Place shortly after 5:05 p.m. following reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

Columbus police told 10TV that the motorcyclist was taken to Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital for treatment, before being pronounced dead at 5:40 p.m.

Police say one person has been detained in connection to the incident, but could not confirm if charges were filed.