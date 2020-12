According to police, a red car flipped over.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash that happened early Saturday morning near Eastland Mall.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. on Refugee Road near South Hamilton Road.

The only person who was inside the car was pronounced dead at the scene. That person's name has not been released.

No other injuries have been reported.