OSHP: 1 killed in crash involving semi on I-70 near Buckeye Lake

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — One person was killed in a crash involving a semitrailer and a car in Licking County Thursday night.

The crash happened on Interstate 70 near Buckeye Lake just before midnight.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at 11:53 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the semi was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

OSHP said two of the eastbound lanes of I-70 are closed in the area as crews work to clear powdered chemicals from the road.

There was no information on what caused the crash.