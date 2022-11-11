OSHP: 1 killed in crash involving semi on I-70 near Buckeye Lake

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — One person was killed in a crash involving a semitrailer and a car in Licking County Thursday night.
The crash happened on Interstate 70 near Buckeye Lake just before midnight.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at 11:53 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The driver of the semi was taken to a hospital as a precaution.
OSHP said two of the eastbound lanes of I-70 are closed in the area as crews work to clear powdered chemicals from the road.
There was no information on what caused the crash.
All drivers are encouraged to avoid the area through the morning commute. An alternate route for traffic would be Route 4 eastbound to Route 79 and Route 13.