1 killed in south Columbus stabbing

The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was fatally stabbed on the city's South Side Friday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the 600 block of East Stewart Avenue shortly after 11:00 p.m. following reports of a person being stabbed.

Upon arrival, police say a victim was found unresponsive and suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m.

No arrests have been made.