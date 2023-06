The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the the crash happened in the westbound lanes of Route 33 at Allen Road.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — One person was killed in a crash on U.S. Route 33 in Fairfield County on Thursday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the the crash happened in the westbound lanes of Route 33 at Allen Road, about eight miles east of Canal Winchester, just after 5:30 p.m.

There was only one vehicle involved in the crash, but OSHP did not provide any additional details surrounding what happened.