Police said officers were called out for a reported shooting around 7:50 p.m. in the 900 block of Barnett Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person was killed in a shooting in east Columbus Friday evening.

Police said officers were called out for a reported shooting around 7:50 p.m. in the 900 block of Barnett Road.

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital and pronounced dead at 8:20 p.m.