FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The driver of a vehicle was killed in a crash Monday night on Interstate 270 west near Grove City, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-270 near US-62 around 7:45 p.m.

The man was the only person in the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

The westbound lanes of I-270 are currently shut down.