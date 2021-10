Columbus police said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Noe Bixby Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and at least one other person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in east Columbus Monday night.

Columbus police said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 2700 block of Noe Bixby Road.

Police said there were other people being taken to a hospital, but did not say how many.

Noe Bixby Road is shut down around Refugee Road.

Police have not said what caused the crash yet.