1 killed, another injured in South Linden shooting

The double shooting stemmed from an argument, according to Columbus police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a man has died after a double shooting that happened near the South Linden neighborhood Saturday night.

Police were called to the 1000 block of East 18th Avenue on reports of a shooting after 11 p.m.

Officers arrived and found 30-year-old Anthony Butts shot.

Medics later pronounced Butts dead at the scene just before 11:20 p.m.

Police say officers found a person of interest inside a parked vehicle in the area of 17th Avenue and Cleveland with gunshot wounds. The person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from an argument.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Section at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.