1 killed, another in critical condition in south Columbus shooting

The shooting happened on Reeb Avenue around 12:40 a.m. Friday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting on the south side of Columbus.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Reeb Avenue near South High Street around 12:40 a.m. Friday morning.

According to Columbus Police, the two men were found inside the home with gunshot wounds.

One of the men was pronounced at the scene. The other man was taken to a local hospital.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.