Police identify man shot and killed in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have identified the man shot and killed early Sunday morning on the city's west side.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive between Eakin and Briggs Roads just after 3 a.m.
When officers got to the scene, they found a man, later identified as 40-year-old John Roby, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Roby was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
Police are calling the shooting a "suspicious death" due to the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).