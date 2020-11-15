x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Local News

Police identify man shot and killed in west Columbus

Columbus police say the shooting happened on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive early Sunday morning.
Credit: Shutterstock.com
File Photo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have identified the man shot and killed early Sunday morning on the city's west side.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive between Eakin and Briggs Roads just after 3 a.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man, later identified as 40-year-old John Roby, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Roby was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are calling the shooting a "suspicious death" due to the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).