COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in west Columbus late Sunday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police were called on a report of a shooting in the 800 block of North Wilson Road around 11:12 p.m.

Police located one victim who was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:23 p.m.

There is no suspect information at this time.