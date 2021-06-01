1 killed, 3 injured in Crawford County crash

One person is dead and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Crawford County Tuesday morning.
The crash happened around 5 a.m. on State Route 4 south of State Route 294.
According to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Preston Borders was driving southbound when he went left of center and stuck a truck hauling a boat.
After the collision, the truck went off the road, overturned and landed in a ditch while Borders' vehicle came to a rest in the southbound lane.
Borders was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two people in the truck and a passenger in Borders' vehicle were taken to Bucyrus Community Hospital before being flown to the Wexner Medical Center.
The road has since reopened after crews were able to remove the vehicles involved.