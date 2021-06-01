1 killed, 3 injured in Crawford County crash

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday on State Route 4 south of State Route 294.

One person is dead and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Crawford County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on State Route 4 south of State Route 294.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Preston Borders was driving southbound when he went left of center and stuck a truck hauling a boat.

After the collision, the truck went off the road, overturned and landed in a ditch while Borders' vehicle came to a rest in the southbound lane.

Borders was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people in the truck and a passenger in Borders' vehicle were taken to Bucyrus Community Hospital before being flown to the Wexner Medical Center.