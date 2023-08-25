1 killed, 2 injured in east Columbus crash

The Columbus Division of Police said the crash happened at Fairwood and East Deshler avenues around 7:20 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person died and two other people were injured during a crash involving a car and a truck in east Columbus Friday evening.

Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffery Geitter said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. One person was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and their condition was unknown. A second person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Additional information was not immediately available.

