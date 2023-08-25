1 killed, 2 injured in east Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person died and two other people were injured during a crash involving a car and a truck in east Columbus Friday evening.
The Columbus Division of Police said the crash happened at Fairwood and East Deshler avenues around 7:20 p.m.
Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffery Geitter said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. One person was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and their condition was unknown. A second person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
Additional information was not immediately available.
