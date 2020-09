The crash happened around 3:10 a.m. in the 1800 block of Courtright Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Saturday morning on the city's east side.

Columbus police say one person was taken to Mt. Carmel East and was pronounced dead.

Dispatch also says a second victim was taken to Mt. Carmel East. A third person was taken to Grant Medical Center. The conditions of the two victims are unknown.