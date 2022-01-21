Man killed, another man injured in Madison County crash

The crash happened on State Route 142 Friday afternoon.

A man was killed and another man was seriously injured in a crash in Madison County on Friday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said 66-year-old Scott Carlson, of Galloway, was driving a pickup truck westbound on State Route 142 near Gregg Road around 12:45 p.m. when he drove left of center and hit a car head-on.

Both vehicles ended up on the north side of the road.

Carlson was taken to Madison Health, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car was taken to Grant Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries.

OSHP said neither driver was wearing a safety belt.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash, OSHP said.